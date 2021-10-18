New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A special CBI court in Panchkula on Monday awarded life imprisonment to all the accused, including Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in the Ranjit Singh murder case. A fine of Rs 31 Lakhs has been levied on Ram Rahim and Rs 50,000 on the remaining accused.

The other four convicted in the case are Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, Avtar Singh, and Sabdil. Krishan and Jasbir have been asked to pay Rs 1.25 lakh each, Avtar is asked to pay Rs 75,000 and Abdil has been told to pay Rs 1.5 lakh.

Fifty per cent of this amount will go to Ranjit Singh's family according to the court order.

Earlier this month, Dera Sacha Sauda chief and four others were found guilty and convicted for the murder of former manager Ranjit Singh in 2002 by the special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula.

Ranjit Singh, who was also a follower of the sect, was shot dead in 2002. He was murdered for his suspected role in the circulation of an anonymous letter, which narrated how women were being sexually exploited by the sect head at the Dera headquarters.

According to the CBI's charge sheet, Ram Rahim hatched a conspiracy to kill Singh.

Ahead of the sentencing, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code for Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed in Haryana's Panchkula district.

"In view of the apprehensions of loss of life and property, creating any tension in the district, disturbance of peace and riots due to the announcement of punishment of five accused including Ram Rahim, Section 144 is applicable today," DCP Mohit Handa had said.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is already serving a 20-year jail term for raping two followers and has now been sentenced to life for the murder of a journalist in 2002. The Dera Sacha Sauda chief has at least 3 cases lodged against him.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha