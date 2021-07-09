PM Modi instructed the officials that advanced technology like IoT should be used to track the performance and functioning of these oxygen plants.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a crucial meet to review the augmentation and availability of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) across the country amid fears over a third COVID-19 wave. During the meeting, PM Modi instructed the officials to ensure that sufficient oxygen plants are made functional at the earliest, asking them to work closely with the state and union territory (UT) governments.

He also instructed the officials that advanced technology like IoT should be used to track the performance and functioning of these oxygen plants. He also said that hospital staff should also be trained to maintain the plants.

"He also directed officials to ensure that each district has trained personnel available. Officials informed him that there is a training module prepared by experts and they are targeting training of around 8000 people across the country," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated.

The PMO said that PM Modi was briefed by the officials about the progress on the installation of PSA oxygen plants across India. It said that over 1,500 PSA oxygen plants will be installed across all states and UTs using funds from the PM CARES.

"PM was informed that once all PSA Oxygen plants coming up through PM CARES would be functional, they would support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds," the PMO said, adding that PM Modi was also informed that "a pilot being done using IoT for monitoring the performance of the oxygen plants".

Prime Minister Modi has been holding a number of meetings in this regard amid apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic. With many places complaining of oxygen shortage in hospitals during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave in April-May, the Centre has been taking measures in coordination with states to boost its production and supply.

