New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday summoned Charge d'Affaires of Pakistan High Commission to lodge strong protest over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces on multiples sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in the death of four civilians earlier this week.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi condemned, in strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces and called it highly deplorable of Pakistan to chose a festive occasions in India to disrupt peace.

"The Charge d'Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, on multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on 13 November 2020, result in the death of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to 19 others," the MEA said in a statement.

"India condemns, in the strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces. It is highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festival occasion in India to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in J&K through coordinated firing along the length of the LoC using heavy caliber weapons, including artillery and mortar on Indian civilians," it added.

New Delhi also strongly protested Pakistan's continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including through supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces.

"Pakistan was once again reminded of its bilateral commitment to now allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner," it added.

