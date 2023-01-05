Dense Fog With Poor Visibility Disrupts Travel Movements, 12 Trains Running Late, Several Rescheduled

LOW temperatures and fog in New Delhi have been affecting the air and rail movement on Thursday morning as the mercury levels continue to dip in the Delhi-NCR region. A thick layer of fog with a cold wave gripped the national capital with minimum temperatures dropping as low as 8 degrees Celsius today morning. The Delhi Airport authorities issued a fog alert for all passengers and low visibility procedures are in progress at the Airport.

All flight operations are currently normal and the passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, the authorities added. Meanwhile, several trains are also running late due to today's dense fog and visibility.

12 trains are running late and two trains were rescheduled in the Northern Railway region due to fog.

Lists Of Trains Running Late:

02569- Darbhanga-New Delhi Special – Late by 2:30 hrs

12801- Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express- Late by 2 hrs

12397- Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express – Late by 2 hrs

11057- Mumbai- Amritsar Dadar Express – Late by 2 hrs

15658- Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra – Late by 3 hrs

14205- Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Jn Express – Late by 1:30 hrs

12409 – Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express – Late by 6 hrs

12721- Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Express – Late by 1:45 hrs

22181-Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express – Late by 1:30 hrs

12919- Ambedkar Nagar-Katra Express – Late by 1:30 hrs

12719 – Vishakhapatnam- New Delhi -Late by 1:45 hrs

12615 – Chennai – New Delhi Express – Late by 1:45 hrs

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement, dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to continue over North-West India during the next three-four days.

It said, "Cold wave conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days and the intensity will decrease thereafter."

"My shop gets opened 5 A.M. For survival I have to overcome the cold," an e-rickshaw mechanic who was seen around the fire told ANI. As per the IMD forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below average over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.