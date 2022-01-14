New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A dense fog engulfed Delhi on Friday morning as a cold wave spell continues to persist in the national capital. Dense fog reduced visibility in parts of the city in the early hours of the day. Visuals from Terminal 3 this morning show a thick layer of fog engulfing the city. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cold wave spell and fog conditions will prevail in the national capital for the coming days.

The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 6.0 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will hover at 17 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, the minimum temperature in Delhi dipped to 5.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Delhi: A thick layer of fog engulfs the national capital this morning. Visuals from near Terminal 3, IGI Airport pic.twitter.com/dbj9ZSmpWd — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

"The city will witness dense fog in the morning on Friday and Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday will hover around 19 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively," the IMD said.

IMD has warned that cold wave spells in North and Northwest India will prevail for the next 2-3 days. As per the weather department's forecast, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan will experience cold-wave conditions such as strong winds, and dense fog till January 16. The temperature is also likely to drop over parts of north and northwest India.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the 'severe' category on Friday. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India, the AQI in Delhi stands at 407 (Anand Vihar).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the neighbouring cities of NCR like Noida (sector 125) and Gurugram (sector 51) stood at 340 and 429 respectively.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen