Dengue Patient Allegedly Given Fruit Juice In Drip Instead Of Platelets, Dies; UP Hospital Sealed

A shocking incident came in light from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj where Dengue patient dies after allegedly being transfused Mosambi fruit juice instead of platelets. After this irresponsible act by the medical staff, the hospital has been sealed by the authority. Following this incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered a probe into the incident after the family alleged that mosambi juice drip was given to the patient in place of plasma.

The viral video on social media allegedly shows mosambi juice inside a blood pack instead of plasma platelets. The patient, Pradeep Pandey, was admitted to the hospital on October 17 and died two days later. Follwing his death due to the negligence of hospital and after mass outrage, the Chief Medical Officer ordered that Global Hospital and Trauma Centre where the incident took place must be shut.

Tweeting on this matter, Deputy CM Pathak said, "Taking cognisance of the viral video at the hospital where a dengue patient was transfused with sweet lemon juice instead of platelets, on my directive the hospital was sealed and the platelet packets have been sent for testing." "If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital," he said. As per the news agency PTI,When asked about the reason for sealing the hospital, an officer, on condition of anonymity, said it has been done on the instructions of the chief medical officer and will remain so till the sample is tested.

Saurabh Mishra, the owner of the hospital, said that since the patient's platelets level dropped to 17,000, his relatives were asked to arrange blood platelets for him. They brought five units of platelets from SRN Hospital. After transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction. So we stopped it," he said. He further asked for the proper examination of the platelets because they had the sticker of SRN hospital on them. However, District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said, "An inquiry is underway and the platelets will also be tested."