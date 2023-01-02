Demonitisation 'Unlawful, Vitiated': Justice Nagarathna Takes Lone Stand In SC Verdict On Note Ban

BV Nagrathna was the only Supreme Court Judge who went against majority judgement.

In a strongly worded dissent note Supreme Court judge BV Nagarathna has termed demonitisation as "unlawful and vitiated" and held that the act of banning Rs. 1,000 and 500 notes could not have been initiated by the Centre as per the RBI Act. The five-judge Supreme Court bench, that was hearing the petitions filed against the November 8, 2016 notification, has given a clean chit to Modi government in the matter. Justice Nagarathna was the only member who agreed with the petitioners.

The petitioners’ argument was that the centre has no right to make the RBI ban notes “after a consultation”. The RBI Act mandates the central bank to be an independent institution free from the control of elected executive.

Justice Nagarathna added that demonetisation was "an exercise of power, contrary to law, and therefore unlawful".

She asserted that the manner in which demonitisation was implemented was not in accordance with law. She also clarified that she is not questioning the 'noble objectives' of the exercise itself, but only the legal viewpoint.

"Demonetisation was, beyond a pale of doubt, well-intentioned. Best intention and noble objects are not under question. The measure has been regarded as unlawful only on a purely legal analysis, and not on the objects of demonetisation," she said.

She explained that the crux of the whole matter, according to the petitioners she agrees with, is that RBI is not an institution that runs on the advice of the cabinet headed by the Prime Minister. In this case, she said, "Centre wrote a letter to RBI on November 7 advising for such a recommendation."

Justice Nagarathna also held that had demonitisation been initiated through an act of parliament, it would be fine but not by an executive notification.

"After perusing the documents and records submitted by Centre and RBI, phrases like "as desired by Centre government" shows there was no independent application of mind by RBI," Justice Nagarathna said.

The centre is required to act in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India and there is an “inbuilt safeguard” in the current system, a majority of the bench opined. The four judges also said that there was six months long consultation between the executive and Reserve Bank of India.

In total the Supreme Court was hearing fifty-eight petitions challenging demonitisation. The premise of their argument was that it was not a considered decision of the government and therefore needs to be struck down by the court.

"In my considered view, action of demonetisation by November 8 notification was unlawful. But status quo ante cannot be restored now since it was in 2016," justice Nagarathna said.

The government’s argument was that the court cannot decide a matter when no tangible relief can be granted. They said it would be like "putting the clock back" or "unscrambling a scrambled egg".

