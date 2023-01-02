Demonetisation: Congress, NCP Slam Centre After Supreme Court Gives Clean Chit To Modi Govt

Centre's move to ban all 500 and 1,000 Rupees notes in 2016 has been given a clean chit by the Supreme Court today. (Image Credit: Twitter)

After the Supreme Court upheld the Centre’s decision to ban all thousand and five hundred Rupees notes on November 8, 2016, opposition parties, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, fired fresh salvos on the Narendra Modi government. The two parties said the government cannot absolve itself of the blame for causing widespread distress to the people.

The top court has, in a 4:1 judgement, said that the monetary decision taken by Centre did not suffer from any legal or constitutional flaw.

"Despite the (SC) verdict, the BJP government must be held accountable for the downfall of the economy due to demonetisation and the loss of many lives due to the disastrous, ill planned process," Clyde Crasto, NCP national spokesperson, said as quoted by PTI.

He said the move failed to expose black money as 99 per cent of demonetised notes returned to the banks.

"Where did the black money disappear. There is more currency in circulation in the market today than before. So what happened to digital payment if the idea was to minimize cash transactions,'' Crasto questioned.

He alleged that the move was "bad and hasty" and broke the "backbone of the economy, led to loss of human lives and hurt citizens in so many ways".

Sachin Sawant, Maharashtra Congress’s spokesperson, said some of the questions raised in the Supreme Court verdict were “overarching”.

"It is inconsequential now to see if demonetisation was legal or not. The decision was inhuman, haphazard, high-handed and far away from meeting targets," he claimed.

A “manmade disaster”, failure in rooting out black money, and the cause of death of over 100 people - this is how the grand old party’s spokesperson described the November 8, 2016 notification. He also claimed that the economic growth fell sharply from 8.1 per cent to 3.7 in eight consecutive quarters, post demonetisation. This drop, according to him, represents the “deep wounds inflicted on the lives of people”.

The only Supreme court judge to dissent from the judgement was BV Nagarthna. She termed the act “unlawful” citing section 26(2) of the RBI Act, which mandates that the central bank has to remain an independent organisation. Her argument was that RBI’s board had taken that decision based on directions of central government. She said it could have been done through a Parliamentary legislation but not through a notification.

(With agency inputs)