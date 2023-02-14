Demolition Drive In Mehrauli Halted On Delhi LG VK Saxena's Orders

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday put a halt on the demolition drive being carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages. According to Raj Niwas officials the Delhi LG has ordered the DDA to stop the anti-encroachment measures till further instructions.

"The LG directed the Vice Chairman, DDA, and the local administration to immediately stop the demolition drive and assured the residents that their grievances would be looked into and the anomalies, as pointed out by them, would be examined," an official said.

The LG assured that no action will be taken against legal and rightful occupants. However, the Lt Governor Saxena specified that those living illegally will face action.

"Any illegal encroachment or unauthorised occupation surrounding the heritage monuments will be removed forthwith, in pursuance of the orders of the High Court," he said.

"Having heard the grievances of the residents at length, the LG assured the residents that no injustice will be done to any rightful owner of land. He said the residents' complaints will be thoroughly examined and if any misdeed on part of any official was found, strict action will be taken against the erring officials," the official said.

Earlier today, a delegation of residents met the LG and sought relief from the demolition drive, citing "anomalies" in demarcation of land carried out by the AAP government in 2021.

The anti-encroachment drive, which began on Friday, entered its fifth day today amid protests from the residents. It comes a month ahead of G20 meeting proposed to be held in South Delhi.

The DDA has said the South Delhi area has about 55 monuments which are protected by the Archaeological Survey of India, state archeological department and the Delhi Development Authority.