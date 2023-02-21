'Democratic Structures Collapse, Parliament No Longer Working': Rahul Gandhi In Rare Interview To Italian Daily

CONGRESS leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera talked about his experiences of the recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, which ended on January 30 in Kashmir after a flag hoisting ceremony. Commenting on the prevalence of fascism in the country, Gandhi said it is already there and can be seen in the collapse of democratic structures and the way Parliament is no longer working.

“Fascism is already there. Democratic structures collapse. Parliament is no longer working. I haven't been able to speak for two years; as soon as I speak they take my microphone off. The balance of powers is off. Justice is not independent. Centralism is absolute. The press is no longer free,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024, his memories with her late grandmother Indira Gandhi and his father Rajiv Gandhi. While talking about his journey in the Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from the southern tip of Kanyakumari and concluded in Kashmir, Gandhi said that the yatra was a ‘Tapasya’ (sacrifice) for him.

“Everyone's limits, myself included, are far beyond what we think. In Sanskrit, the oldest language in the world, there is a word, Tapasya, which is difficult for a Western mind to understand. Someone translates it with ‘sacrifice’, and ‘patience’, but the meaning is different: to generate heat. The march is an action that generates warmth, makes you look inside yourself, makes you understand the extraordinary resilience of the Indians,” Gandhi said during the interview.

While responding to a question about, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be ousted in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Congress leader expressed full confidence in the opposition’s unity and said Bharatiya Janata Party would be completely defeated if the other parties come together.

“He (PM Modi) can be beaten. Provided you oppose a vision: not linked to the right or the left, but to peace and union. Fascism is defeated by offering an alternative. If two visions of India confront each other in the vote, we will be able to prevail,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi also slammed the media for distracting people from real issues of inflation, poverty, illiteracy, post-Covid crisis, and landless farmers while working under the aegis of government. He also acknowledged the existence of polarisation between Hindus and Muslims when asked about it, but emphasised that the situation was not as severe as presented by the media.

While responding to why he is still single, Gandhi said he would like to have kids, but is unsure about being unmarried at the age of 52.