New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said doing one's duty should be India's mantra for the next 25 years as he noted that democracy is not just a system in the country, but its "nature and its natural tendency". Virtually addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference, PM Modi also asserted that it is our legislatures' responsibility to be vigilant about any discordant voice about the country's unity and integrity.

The Prime Minister also pushed the idea of having a separate time for quality and healthy debates in legislatures which should be serious, dignified and devoid of political potshots at others, saying the conduct of lawmakers should be in line with Indian values.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address:

- For India, democracy is not just a system. Democracy is India's nature and its natural tendency.

- In the years to come, we've to take the nation to new heights. We've to achieve extraordinary goals. This resolve can be completed only with efforts of everyone. When we talk of everyone's efforts in democracy, in India's federal system, role of all states is its major foundation.

- Be it the solution to long-pending issues of northeast or completion of big development projects halted for decades - there are numerous works like these that have been completed by the nation in the last few years with efforts of everyone. Biggest example - Corona - is before us.

- The nation fought this big battle in unity by bringing all the states together, this is historic in itself. Today India has crossed the milestone of 110 crore vaccine doses. Something that seemed impossible once, is now becoming possible.

- One of my ideas is of 'One Nation One Legislative' platform - a portal that'll not only give technological boost to our Parliamentary system but also work to connect democratic units of the nation.

The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), the apex body of the Legislatures in India, is celebrating its 100th year in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

