Democracy In India's Veins And Culture: PM Modi In First 'Mann Ki Baat' Of 2023

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in his first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2023 and emphasised that democracy is in our veins and culture, it has played a crucial role in our functioning for centuries. He also said that India is a democratic society by nature.

While addressing the 97th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, the prime minister hailed tribal communities across India and mentioned that a sizeable number of Padma awardees came from tribal communities and people associated with them.

"Various people from tribal areas - painters, musicians, farmers, artisans - have been conferred the Padma awards. I urge all countrymen to read their inspiring stories.

Many dignitaries who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received these awards," PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI during the Mann Ki Baat programme.

"The tribal life is different from city life, it has challenges of its own. Despite all this, tribal societies are always eager to preserve their traditions," he added.

Modi further proceeded by Modi proceeded by listing many outstanding individuals who have contributed to tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi, and Manda have received Padma Awards.

The prime minister also said that the world would recognise them and it is a matter of pride for us. He also said that people working with the Siddi, Jarwa, and Onge tribes have also been awarded this time.

“This time among Padma awardees are those people who have expertise in spreading the melody of our traditional musical instruments like Santoor, Bamhum, and Dwitara. Ghulam Mohd Zaz, Moa Su-Pong, Ri-Singhbor Kurka-Long, Muni-Venkatappa and Mangal Kanti Rai are being discussed all around," Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Talking about Wetlands in the country, PM Modi said that wetlands may exist in any nation, but before they can be recognised as Ramsar Sites, they have to fulfil many requirements.

He also mentioned that before 2014 there were only 26 Ramsar sites in the country which has now been increased to 75.

On December 25, 2022, Prime Minister Modi addressed the 96th Mann Ki Baat programme. In his last Mann Ki Baat of 2022, Prime Minister Modi asserted that the country had become the world's fifth-largest economy in 2022.

The year 2022 was wonderful, India completed 75 years of Independence while 'Amrit Kaal' began. India progressed rapidly and became the world's fifth-largest economy, and achieved the unbelievable record of 220 crore vaccines and crossed the USD 400 billion mark in exports," PM Modi said.