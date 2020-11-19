In a video that went viral on social media, Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar was seen asking the shop owner of Karachi Sweets to change the name to 'something in Marathi.'

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Hours after a video showing a Shiv Sena leader asking a sweet shop owner to drop 'Karachi' from the outlet's name went viral on social media, party's MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday clarified the demand for changing the shop's name is not Shiv Sena's official stance.

Taking to twitter, Raut said that Karachi bakery and Karachi sweets have been in Mumbai since last 60 years and it makes no sense to ask for changing their names now.

Karachi bakery and karachi sweets have been in mumbai since last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan . It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now.Demand for changing their name is not shivsena's official stance. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 19, 2020

In a video that went viral on social media, Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar was seen asking the shop owner of Karachi Sweets to change the name to 'something in Marathi.'

"You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change Karachi to something in Marathi," Nandgaokar was seen saying in the video, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Mumbai: Video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar goes viral, where he's allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to change the name 'Karachi'.



"You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," says Nitin Nandgaokar in video. pic.twitter.com/PfmM4B65ac — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

Following the episode, the show owner had covered the outlet's name with a newspaper, The Indian Express reported earlier today.

