New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delta variant of COVID-19 or the B.1.617, which was first found in India in October 2020, is the primary cause behind the second wave of the deadly virus in India, a study by the Indian SARS COV2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed on Friday. The study further stated that the B.1.617 variant and its lineage B.1.617.2 were primarily responsible for the surge in cases with high transmissibility of 50 per cent and more than the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan