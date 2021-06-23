Delta Plus Variant: The Union government has designated the Delta Plus variant as a “variant of concern” after 40 such cases were reported from three states.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India continues to gradually make its way to normalcy with declining COVID-19 cases, the fears of the third wave of the pandemic have become more real due to the arrival of the Delta Plus variant in the country. The Union government has designated the Delta Plus variant as a “variant of concern” after 40 such cases were reported from three states.

What is the Delta Plus variant?

The Delta Plus variant is a mutant version of B.1.617.2 strain, which was called Delta by the World Health Organisation. Experts say the Delta strain drove the second wave of COVID-19, infecting millions and leading to the deaths of thousands

States where Delta Plus variant has been detected?

Delta Plus variant of COVID-19, the mutant (or modified) version of the Delta variant of COVID-19, widely reported to be the cause behind the second wave of the pandemic in the country has been detected in three states so far: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

In these states, samples from Ratnagiri and Jalgaon districts in Maharashtra, Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts in Kerala and Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh along with the samples from capital Bhopal, have been detected positive for the Delta plus variant of COVID-19.

Why Delta Plus is a variant of concern?

According to the findings of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG), the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 exhibits “increased transmissibility” and “stronger binding to the receptor of lung cells”. It also found a “potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response” if a person is infected by Delta plus variant of COVID-19.

What now?

The government has issued advisory to Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh to initiate “more focused and effective” public health response measures. The Chief Secretaries of these states have been advised to immediately take containment measures in the affected districts and clusters by preventing intermingling of crowds, widespread testing and tracing as well as prioritising vaccine coverage.

Do vaccines work against Delta plus variant?

Currently available vaccines in India (Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik-V) are held effective against the Delta variant. The government said on June 22 that the data on how effective are the vaccines against Delta Plus variant will be shared later. So far, the variant has been reported in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Russia, China, and India.

