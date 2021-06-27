In a letter, the Centre has warned the states against the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19, asking them to increase testing and enforce strict containment measures, especially in the area where the new variant has been found.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The cases of Delta Plus Variant of COVID-19 are gradually increasing in India, creating panic among the health authorities. So far, 51 cases have been found from 12 states, with Maharashtra reporting 22 of them.

In the letter dated June 25, the Centre has also asked states to ensure that all necessary COVID-19 protocols, including usage of masks and maintaining social distancing, are followed.

States Number of cases Deaths Tamil Nadu 9 1 Madhya Pradesh 7 1 Kerela 3 Punjab 2 Gujarat 2 Andhra Pradesh 1 Odisha 1 Rajasthan 1 Haryana 1 Jammu and Kashmir 1 Karnataka 1

Some of the states which are taking strict precautions to stop the spread of the Delta Plus variant are:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra is the worst affected state by COVID-19 in India. In Nagpur, the city administration has allowed shops dealing in essential and non-essential items to operate only for four hours. The officials have also said that all malls, theatres, and multiplexes will remain closed. Non-essential shops and establishments will remain closed on weekends on Saturdays and Sundays.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, micro-containment zones have been created to prevent infection. A patient of this variant has been found in Bikaner, who has now recovered from the infection. Contact tracing work has been started on a large scale in Bikaner.

Haryana

The first case of the Delta Plus variant has been found in Haryana's Faridabad. The government has ordered to test all people who came in contact with the infected patient. Genome sequencing of their samples will also be done.

Gujarat

2 people were reported to be infected by the Delta Plus variant. Large scale contact tracing is been done to prevent the spread.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has total of eight cases of the Delta Variant and two people have lost their lives. Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said on Saturday that infection of this variant has not been found in any person who came in contact with these 8 patients.

Odisha

The Odisha government has sent a team of epidemiologists to Deogarh district, a day after the first case of the Delta Plus variant of the corona was reported in the state.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen