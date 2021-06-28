A 62-year-old man from Odisha's Deogarh district who contracted the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 said he recovered in less than a month with home isolation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the surge of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 across India, a 62-year-old man from Odisha's Deogarh district who contracted the ‘highly contagious virus' has shared his story of beating the coronavirus disease.

A resident of Barkote block, the old man told on Sunday that he recovered from the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 in less than a month that too with home quarantine. The only thing that he did was to follow the advice of the doctors and it helped him in recovering from the virus real quick.

"I experienced body ache and flu-like symptoms on April 23 and tested positive for the delta variant of the virus on April 26. I had taken the first dose of the Covishield vaccine on March 30," the man told to a local television channel as reported by the news agency Press Trust of India. "It took me around 20-25 days to defeat the virus. Thankfully, I didn't have to visit the hospital," the man added.

Meanwhile, Deogarh's chief district medical officer (CDMO) MK Upadhaya noted that as many as 81 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 between April 10 and April 30 in the Deogarh district where the old man lives. However, according to the Press Trust of India report, the old man is the first and only person who has been detected with the Delta Plus variant which is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant of COVID-19 first identified in India. The Centre has identified Delta Plus as a 'variant of concern'.

On Saturday, an epidemiology team was rushed to the village after the news broke out. ‘‘Only four of the 81 patients were hospitalised and the rest recovered at home. No death was reported from the village during this period," a member of the team said as quoted Press Trust of India.

One of the health officials was also quoted as claiming that the first dose of Covishield might have helped the old man to develop immunity against the Delta Plus variant. The Epidemiology team will further monitor the condition of the old man.

(With inputs from PTI)

