The new variant has been named Delta Plus or AY.1. Scientists have said that for the time being, India and Indians do not need to worry much about the Delta plus variant due to a limited number of cases of the variant.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A mutation has been found in the Delta variant of COVID-19, which has been named Delta-plus and has been found to be more dangerous than the most existing variants of the virus currently infecting people worldwide. However, the scientists said that the infectivity of the Delta-plus variant has not been reported to be as contagious.

The monoclonal antibody cocktail-based treatment which has been authorized for Emergency treatment in India can well treat the patients of the Delta Plus Covid-19 variant.

“Largely the virus has tried to optimise for transmission and immune escape by the step-wise acquisition of new mutations.,” Dr Vinod Scaria, a scientist at Delhi-based CSIR-Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology wrote in a tweet.

As delta continues to evolve acquiring new mutations, there is a lot if interest in understanding these mutations. This tweetorial summarizes the emerging lineages of delta, otherwise named delta+



A variant of concern is specified when a particular variant shows changed characteristics such as increased infectivity or detrimental to identified safety measures and diagnostics. So far Delta plus has not been specified as a variant of concern.

In his Twitter thread, Scaria said the mutation is linked to resistance to the monoclonal antibody therapy Casirivimab and Imdevimab, marketed by Mumbai-headquartered Cipla in India.

Developed by the American biotechnology company Regeneron, this antibody cocktail was used to treat the former US President Donald Trump in October last year during the peak of US presidential election campaign.

The antibody cocktail received emergency-use authorisation for use among mildly and moderately infected COVID-19 patients for the people aged 12 and above, while also weighing 40 kg or more.

