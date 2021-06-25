The Delta Plus variant, which has been classified as the 'variant of concern' by the government, has claimed 3 lives in the country so far.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Just when the cascading effect of the second wave of the deadly coronavirus started receding in the country, another and more dangerous variant of the COVID-19 named 'Delta Plus' is becoming a concern for the health authorities. The Delta Plus variant, which has been classified as the 'variant of concern' by the government, has claimed 3 lives in the country so far with two people dying due to it in Madhya Pradesh and one in Maharashtra, while aropund 50 cases have been detected from across the country.

According to the findings of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG), the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 exhibits “increased transmissibility” and “stronger binding to the receptor of lung cells”. It also found a “potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response” if a person is infected by Delta plus variant of COVID-19.

What is Delta Plus Variant?

Delta Plus (B.1.617.2.1/(AY.1) is a new mutant strain of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and is seen as a rising threat for people in India. Delta variant which is B.1.617.2 variant was initially found in India and now the virus has mutated itself to Delta plus variant. Though nothing can be claimed about the Delta Plus variant, like its severity and resistance against the antibodies.

COVID vaccines that are said to be effective against the Delta variant:

The vaccines were developed for the original Covi-19 strain i.e the Alpha variant. However, experts say new variants have the ability to surpass antibodies released by the vaccines. Another matter of concern highlighted by scientists newer variants contain properties that help them get away with immune defenses. Not only that it also dogges vaccine-driven protections. However, some studies done in the recent past, have claimed that some of the COVID vaccines can prove effective against the new variants including the Delta variant.

Covaxin and Covishield: Both these vaccines are said to be effective against the Delta variant.

Russia's Sputnik V: This vaccine can protect people from every variant of the Covid-19 virus, whether it is the UK variant or India's delta variant. Sputnik has been approved in India along with covishield and covaxin

Pfizer BioNTech: Pfizer reduces the hospitalization risks and complications caused due to the Delta Plus variant. The central government is in talks with Pfizer on the issue of supplies. According to the study conducted by Oxford University researchers stated "There is no evidence of widespread escape suggesting that the current generation of vaccines will provide protection against the B.1.617 lineage,"

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen