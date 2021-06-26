The Health Ministry's advisory has been sent to eight states and UTs including Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Haryana.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Just when the country's road to recovery from the second wave of the coronavirus started, a more dangerous and more transmissible variant of COVID-19 named 'Delta Plus' has alarmed the health authorities. As per the health experts, the Delta Plus variant could lead to the expected third wave of the deadly virus in the country.

In wake of the rising Delta Plus variant cases, the Union Health Ministry on Friday urged 8 states and Union Territories to take up immediate containment measures including preventing crowds, conducting widespread testing as well as increasing vaccine coverage on a priority basis in districts where the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus has been detected.



According to the data by the Health Ministry, the Delta Plus variant has been detected in Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh, Surat in Gujarat, Faridabad in Haryana, Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, Bikaner in Rajasthan, Patiala and Ludhiana in Punjab, Mysuru in Karnataka, Chennai, Madurai, Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon in Maharashtra and Shivpuri and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

22 cases of the Delta Plus variant has been found in Maharashtra, followed by nine in Tamil Nadu, seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Kerala, two each in Punjab and Gujarat, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Karnataka. Three deaths have also been confirmed by the Delta Plus variant with two people succumbing to the new mutation in Madhya Pradesh and one in Maharashtra.

In its letter to states and UTs, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged the states to ensure that adequate samples of people who test positive for COVID-19 are promptly sent to the designated laboratories of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) so that clinical epidemiological correlations can be established.

"You are aware that INSACOG is a consortium of laboratories for whole genome sequencing in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. INSACOG is tasked with not just the whole genome sequencing but also giving timely inputs on appropriate public health response in specific geographies where variants have been found.

"It has been intimated by INSACOG that the Delta Plus variant, which is currently a variant of concern (VOC), has the following characteristics -- increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response," he said.

Bhushan stressed the public health response in this case, while broadly remaining the same, has to become more focused and stringent. "Thus, you are requested to take up immediate containment measures in these districts and clusters including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, (conducting) widespread testing, prompt (contact) tracing as well as (increasing) vaccine coverage on a priority basis", he said.

"You are also requested to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are sent to the designated laboratories of INSACOG promptly so that the clinical epidemiological correlations can be established," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Centre said 51 cases of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus have been found in 45,000 samples sequenced so far in the country with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of 22. It emphasised there are still very limited cases of this mutation and it cannot be inferred that it is showing an upward trend.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan