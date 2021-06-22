Delta Plus variant also known as AY.1 variant or B.1.617.2.1 has been found in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh as reported by the National Center for Disease Control.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's second wave of Covid-19 is declining gradually, however, cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 are becoming more prominent. The WHO (World Health Organisation) has also shown serious concern towards the Delta variant. Recently, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul had said that the government is constantly monitoring its presence in the country. He also added that all necessary measures are being taken to prevent the epidemic.

Delta Plus variant also known as AY.1 variant or B.1.617.2.1 has been found in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh as reported by the National Center for Disease Control. There has also been a change in the Delta variant, which has come out as the Delta Plus. As per NCDC, this variant had appeared in Europe only in March but its presence among the people has been seen in June.

In Maharashtra, 21 cases of Delta Plus variant have been reported so far, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. Of these, 9 cases were reported in Jalgaon, 7 cases in Mumbai, and one case each in Sindhudurg, Thane, and Palghar. Seeing the situation government has taken about 100 samples from every district, which will be sent to CSIR for further investigation. Simultaneously, these samples will also be sent to the Institute of Genomic Integrative Biology for their genome sequencing.

So far Kerala government has also confirmed the presence of the Delta plus variant in the samples taken from the Palakkad and Pathanamth districts. According to PTI, it has been found in two people in the Palakkad district and one in Pathanamth are infected with this variant. The variant was found during the investigation of a four-year-old child.

Madhya Pradesh reported the first case of Delta plus variant in India after a 65-year-old woman from Bhopal, who had recovered from Covid-19 under home isolation and was also administered two doses of the vaccine, tested positive for the new variant. However, state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang told news agency PTI on June 17 that a woman tested positive for a ‘different variant’ and refused to give details.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen