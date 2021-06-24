In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that that delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir needs to be done at a "quick pace" to conduct assembly elections in the Valley.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following his three-hour-long all-party meet with Jammu and Kashmir leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Centre's main focus is on strengthening the grassroots democracy in the Valley, adding that delimitation needs to be done at a "quick pace" to conduct assembly elections.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that Jammu and Kashmir's development trajectory will be strengthened if it gets an elected government. He further said that Thursday's meet is an "important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive" Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our democracy’s biggest strength is the ability to sit across a table and exchange views. I told the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir that it is the people, specially the youth who have to provide political leadership to Jammu and Kashmir, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired a crucial all-party meet with Jammu and Kashmir leaders. This was the first such interactions with the political leaders of the Valley after the Centre revoked Article 370 and bifurcated it into union territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit, National Conference' Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti.

Four former deputy chief ministers were in attendance too - Congress' Tara Chand, People's Conference leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig and BJP's Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta.

CPI-M leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) chief Altaf Bukhari, Sajjad Lone of the People's Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Congress head G A Mir, BJP's Ravinder Raina and Panthers Party leader Bhim Singh also formed part of the delegation.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma