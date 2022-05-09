New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A massive protest erupted in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh - which was the centre of the agitation against the Citizenship Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019 - on Monday after an anti-encroachment drive was launched by officials here to demolish illegal buildings.

Pictures of the protest have also gone viral on social media where the agitators could be seen standing atop a JCB bulldozer. "You [BJP] have been ruling MC for the past 15 years. What happened suddenly," a protestor, as reported by news agency IANS, asked.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan also joined the protest against the anti-encroachment drive. In addition to AAP, Congress workers also joined the protest and questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the anti-encroachment drive.

"This is a bulldozer of hatred. It is completely unconstitutional. We will not let this demolition happen," IANS quoted a Congress leader as saying.

More to follow...

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma