New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market will operate on odd-even basis for the weekend of December 25 and December 26, the administration said in an official order on Friday late evening. The office of Sub Divisional Magistrate Vasant Vihar said that in the wake of “increasing footfalls” seen in Sarojini Nagar market during last few days, there is the need to control the same in light of the rapid spike in daily cases and positivity.

“It was decided unanimously by all Market Trade Associations in the meeting held on 24 December 2021, to follow odd-even operations for weekend of 25 & 26 December 2021,” the official order stated.

The visuals of crowded Sarojini Nagar market had gone viral in recent days, alerting the officials and local administration to take necessary steps.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma