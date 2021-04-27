On Monday, Delhi reported 20,021 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, but this drop was largely due to the fewer number of tests conducted on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As Delhi continues to grapple under an unprecedented wave of coronavirus, the testing and vaccination figures have, on the contrary, dropped by around 50 per cent in the last 15 days. On Monday, Delhi reported 20,021 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, but this drop was largely due to the fewer number of tests conducted on Sunday.

A total of 57,690 tests conducted on Monday as compared to an average of 79,123 tests conducted daily for the last seven days. Meanwhile, 43,637 people got themselves vaccinated against the novel virus. These figures are less than half of the 1.14 lakh tests and about 1.05 lakh vaccinations done on April 11.

With fewer tests being conducted, the positivity rate of the national capital has shot up to 35.02 per cent. This means that more than one in every three people getting themselves tested have turned positive for the infection.

Delhi has reported over 300 Covid-19 fatalities a day for five days in a row. However, the case fatality ratio (CFR) – proportion of deaths among those who test positive – remains low at 1.4 per cent.

The Delhi High Court on Monday requested the AAP government to set up more testing centres in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh also asked the Delhi government to put in place necessary infrastructure to streamline the sample collection process.

The submissions were made during hearing of a PIL seeking directions to the Delhi government to order hospitals not to insist on COVID positive reports to hospitalise patients who show symptoms of coronavirus.

The Delhi government told the court that its Health department has issued a circular on April 23 directing hospitals in the city not to insist on COVID positive test reports to admit patients who are showing symptoms of coronavirus infection. The Delhi government told the bench that such patients would be kept in a dedicated area, in the hospitals, meant for suspected cases.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta