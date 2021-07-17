Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that the resumption of operations from Terminal 2 (or T2 as it is called) will begin with 200 air traffic movements, that is, 100 departures and 100 arrivals per day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport’s Terminal 2 or T-2 will resume operations from July 22. The development comes two months after it was shut due to major drop in the number of domestic air travellers in the wake of second wave of the pandemic.

So far only the Terminal 3 (or T-3 as it is called) was handling the flight operations at Delhi airport.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that the resumption of operations from Terminal 2 (or T2 as it is called) will begin with 200 air traffic movements, that is, 100 departures and 100 arrivals per day. DIAL added that the air traffic will gradually be expected to rise up to 280 movements, that is 140 arrivals and 140 departures per day, by the end of August.

Indigo, GoAir to begin flights from T2: DIAL

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that Terminal 2 will have both IndoGo and GoAir flights operational from July 22.

"The T2 terminal will resume operations with IndiGo's 2000-2999 series flights and entire operations of GoAir, and is expecting to witness around 25,000 passenger footfall in the initial phase," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated, adding that 27 counters 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo -cater to the passengers of respective airlines.

The decision to resume the flight operations from Terminal 2 was taken after the Delhi Airport began to witness gradual growth in passenger footfall following the release in the restrictions put in place to control COVID spread along with the relaxations travel norms by various states since June this year.

The T2 terminal had started handling flight operations on October 1 last year. It was shut down on May 18 this year as the number of flights dropped dramatically due to the second wave of the pandemic, news agency PTI reported.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma