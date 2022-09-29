Delhi's IGI Airport Is Now 5G Ready; Passengers Can Enjoy 20-Times Faster Internet Speed

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the country's busiest airport on Thursday said it has made its facility 5G network ready, which the passengers can avail of once these services are rolled out by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). Currently, most airports provide wireless service primarily through Wi-Fi to passengers.

Wi-Fi relies on the unlicensed spectrum which is free for anyone to use, as per the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). With the rise in passenger footfall, the airports have seen a spike in demand for more bandwidth and quicker speeds for using gadgets like smartphones and laptops, among others.

According to DIAL, in order to meet demand, airlines and other airport stakeholders are also looking for quick, seamless, and secure connectivity for their critical technologies. It also added that with the 5G network, passengers will be able to enjoy a 20 times faster data speed than the currently available Wi-Fi system.

Such a network would allow them quicker downloads, zero buffering during streaming and seamless execution of resource-intensive applications, DIAL stated.

Flyers having a 5G-enabled mobile phone set and sim card can experience a better signal strength, seamless connectivity and faster data speed at the domestic departure pier and international arrival baggage area at Terminal 3, and between T3 arrivals and multi-level car parking (MLCP), it stated. The private airport operator stated that the rollout across T3 would be completed in stages.

Currently, a few of the TSPs have enabled their network to facilitate 5G service for their customers and expect other such service providers to connect in the next few weeks, it said.

"The 5G network offers a faster speed and lower latency. At the airport, this feature of the next-generation mobile technology will help improve connection density and will also lead to greater efficiencies and aid in faster decision-making," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO at DIAL, PTI quoted.

