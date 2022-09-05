Delhi's Iconic Rajpath To Be Renamed As 'Kartavya Path'

Centre on Monday decided to rename New Delhi's historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as 'Kartavya Path'. The newly built Central Vista Avenue stretches from Vijay Chowk to India Gate and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8. During British Rule, Rajpath was known as Kingsway.

The project renovated under the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project will be thrown open to the public from September 9, sources in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before it. "The entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavyapath," sources said.

In the ndependence Day speech this year, the prime minister stressed the abolition of symbols that reflect the colonial mindset.

The prime minister has stressed the importance of everyone fulfilling their duties in the 25 years leading to 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence. Both these factors can be seen behind the name 'Kartavya Path', sources said, adding "this is also a message to the ruling class that the era of rulers and subjects is over".

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation's power corridor — also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new residence of the prime minister, a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

The revamped Central Vista Avenue along the Rajpath will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around, vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security. But people would miss only one thing -- food will not be allowed on the lawns from India Gate to Man Singh Road.

The stretch will open to the public after 20 months. On the day of the inauguration, visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from the India Gate to Man Singh Road, but they can use the remaining part. From September 9, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the public.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), an executing agency of the project, has set up five vending zones where 40 vendors each will be allowed and according to the plan, they will not be allowed to sell their items to visitors in the garden area.