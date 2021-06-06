This move by GB Pant hospital had resulted in sharp criticism from several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh who flagged the discrimination.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi’s GB Pant hospital withdrew its controversial order that had directed all its nursing personnel to use only Hindi and English for communication.

“A complaint has been received regarding Malayalam language being used for communication in working places in GIPMER. Whereas maximum patient and colleagues do not know this language and feel helpless causing a lot of inconvenience,” the circular issued by Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) on June 5 stated. “So it is directed to all Nursing Personnel to use only Hindi and English for communication otherwise serious action will be taken,” the circular warned.

Hospital withdraws Malayalam order after flak

After facing severe backlash for the order, Delhi government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, withdrew the controversial order, news agency ANI reported.

The administration stated that the circular was issued without their knowledge and it disagrees with the language used in the now-withdrawn circular. Delhi health department had issued a memo directing the hospital to withdraw the memo.

This move by GB Pant hospital had resulted in sharp criticism from several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh who flagged the discrimination.

“Malayalam is as Indian as any other Indian language. Stop language discrimination!,” Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Kerala’s Wayanad tweeted.



Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh also took to Twitter, saying, “Absolutely, totally bizarre! This is unconstitutional.”

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor called the move a violation of human rights. “It boggles the mind that in democratic India a government institution can tell its nurses not to speak in their mother tongue to others who understand them. This is unacceptable, crude, offensive and a violation of the basic human rights of Indian citizens. A reprimand is overdue!” he tweeted.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma