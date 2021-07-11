On Saturday, Sadar Bazaar has been shut for three days over the violation of Covid norms. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also urged people not to crowd the places and follow the necessary COVID protocols.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi’s famous wholesale market Sadar Bazaar has been shut for three days over the violation of Covid norms. This came days after several other markets including Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Kamla Nagar, and Sarojini Nagar were also shut by the authorities. Huge crowds at these markets were seen in the past few days after which the Delhi government decided to close these place for some days as a penalty.

On Saturday, the same situation was witnessed in Sadar Bazaar after which the administration had shut down the place till July 13. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also urged people not to crowd the places and follow the necessary COVID protocols.

Meanwhile, the Gaffar market, which is mainly popular for mobile phones and other electronic goods were also shut earlier this week for 48 hours over the violation of COVID norms.

On the other hand, the government is emphasising the citizens to get vaccinated in order to stay safe against the virus. Meanwhile, the government has also asked people not to take the virus lightly as the third wave may hit the country in the month of August and will reportedly be at its peak in September.

Delhi was under lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. However, after a decline in cases, restrictions were eased in a phased manner and markets were allowed to open from June 7.

The DDMA is keeping a close eye on markets, asking them to follow the necessary COVID protocols. Wearing a mask, social distancing, sanitisation are some of the topmost priorities for everyone to follow to avoid the spread of infection.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen