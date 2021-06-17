Chandni Chowk Road has been notified as a non-motorised zone due to redevelopment work going on in the area. However, in case of emergency motorised vehicles will be allowed to use the road.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: According to a gazette notification released on June 14, no motor vehicle will be allowed to ply on the main road of Chandni Chowk from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Mosque from 9 am to 9 pm on all days till further order.

This 1.3 km long road has been under redevelopment since 2018 December 1. It was targeted to be completed by November 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the construction got delayed.

"The civic agencies and road maintaining/ owning agencies shall erect corresponding informatory signboards indicating the restrictions in the area for the information and convenience of all concerned," the notification said.

It further added that fire tenders, ambulances, hearse van, and vehicles carrying pregnant women or patients who require motorized transport will be allowed to use the roads.

Roads free from restrictions in Chandni Chowk

• Netaji Subhash Marg

• Jama Masjid Road up to Chawri Bazar Road crossing

• Chawri Bazar Road up to Hauz Qazi Chowk

• Lal Kuan Road upto T-Point Katra Bariyan Road

• Katra Bariyan Road up to Fatehpuri Mosque T-Point

• H.C. Sen Marg up to Jubli Cinema Cut

• Rai Kedarnath Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road up to T-Point Rai Kedar Nath Marg (Town Hall entry road)

• Kachha Bagh Road including Chandni Chowk Metro Station

• Ramjas Sr. Secondary School No.3 up to main Chandni Chowk Road

• Shanti Desai Marg towards main Chandni Chowk Road up to T-Point Shanti Desai Marg

• Road leading to Bagh Diwar Park up to main Chandni Chowk Road

Traffic has been the main issue on the busy roads of Chandni Chowk. This roadblock could cause heavy inconvenience to people living in the area. However, the Delhi government had announced a beautification project in the old city to enhance its historic value. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 99 crore.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha