Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Poor' As Smog Is Back Ahead Of Diwali

Delhi's air quality remained in the "poor" category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 266 as all Delhiites woke up under a blanket of the smoggy sky ahead of Diwali 2022. A thick blanket of smog engulfed the city on Sunday morning even as celebrations for the festivals of lights commenced in several parts.

According to SAFAR, the AQI index in the overall Delhi region was in the 'poor' category at 266, 'very poor' category in the Delhi University area at 329, 'poor' quality in Mathura Road and Lodhi Road at 293 and 218 respectively on Sunday morning.

Visuals from near the Akshardham Temple in east Delhi showed poor visibility as vehicles drove through the smog.

Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'Poor' category with Air Quality Index at 266 today, as per SAFAR India air quality service https://t.co/scpQmG7Uzq — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022



The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 110 in the 'poor' and 237 in the 'moderate' category respectively.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of crackers this year as well as fines and jail terms in case of violation. In a bid to reduce vehicular pollution, the Delhi Government also announced the 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign.

Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at red lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution. The air quality in the national capital is also affected because of stubble burning in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan in the winter.

Meanwhile, Noida's overall air quality also stood in the 'very poor' category with the AQI at 311. However, the air quality in Gurugram stood in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 139.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

SAFAR also advised the sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and to take more breaks and do less intense activities.

"Asthematics, keep medicine ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see doctor if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it said in its advisory.

(With Agencies Inputs)