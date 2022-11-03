Delhi's Air Quality Nears 'Severe Plus' Level, Ban Imposed On Commercial Diesel Vehicles, Trucks

A metro train runs on the track as thick smog envelops an area, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Image: ANI)

As Delhi's air quality neared 'severe plus' category, a ban was imposed on plying of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi and adjoining NCR districts. A central panel also ordered a ban on the entry of trucks into the capital.

The order, however, exempts BS-VI vehicles and those used for essential and emergency services. Anti-pollution measures under the fourth and final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were activated today.

Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 450 on Wednesday. An AQI of above 400 is considered "severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

According to the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago's (EPIC) Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) released in June, the residents of Delhi stand to lose 10 years of life expectancy due to poor air quality.

Here the measures taken to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR:

- The order, issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), stated that the state government may take a call on the closure of educational institutions, non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis. Central and state governments may decide on permitting work from home.

- A ban was ordered on Delhi-registered diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles in the capital. Those carrying essential commodities and providing essential services are exempted.

- The entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones in Delhi is banned too. Those carrying essential commodities are exempted.

- All industries running on non-clean flues in the region are to remain closed. This includes industries in areas which do not have PNG infrastructure and supply.

What Is GRAP

First implemented in 2017, the GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: stage 1 - "poor" (AQI 201-300), stage 2 - "very poor" (AQI 301-400), stage 3 - "severe" (AQI 401-450) and stage 4 - "severe plus" (AQI above 450).

With the pollution levels worsening, the CAQM had directed authorities on Saturday to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, barring essential projects, and other curbs under the third stage of the GRAP.

This year, curbs on polluting activities are being imposed three days in advance, based on forecasts. Earlier, the authorities would implement the measures only after the PM2.5 and PM10 concentration touched a particular threshold.