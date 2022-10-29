Delhi's Air Quality Drops To 'Severe Category', AQI Nears 400

DELHI'S air quality further deteriorated on Saturday with the national capital recording an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 381. Meanwhile, some regions of the capital also witnessed an AQI falling in the 'severe' category including Anand Vihar, and Noida.

Reportedly, Anand Vihar witnessed an AQI of 457 and Noida of 411.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's overall air quality was 381 in the 'very poor' category in the afternoon. In the Delhi University area, the air quality was at 399, also in the 'very poor' category.

On Mathura road, the same was recorded at 380, while in Gurugram it was 349.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category with the overall air quality index (AQI) at 309.

Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha told ANI that Severe category AQI is very dangerous for health and it affects even healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

An AQI falling between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to a report by the news agency ANI, the bad air also affected people including the morning walkers, cyclists, and joggers working out near India Gate.

"We're from Gurugram. There is breathing difficulty and irritation in the eyes," a member of a group of cyclists told ANI. People felt this way because, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the overall Delhi region was in the 'very poor' category at 309.

"Local surface winds are 6 to 8 km/h (Maximum Temperature 32 degrees Celcius; Minimum 14-15 degrees Celcius) for the next three days that cause weak dispersion of pollutants. Peak 'Mixing layer height' during daytime (1.0-1.5 km) leads to moderate vertical dispersion of pollutants," read SAFAR's official statistics.

Earlier, in order to control the pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government also put a complete ban on the sale, manufacture, storage, and bursting of crackers.

(With inputs of ANI)