New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' range in the national capital, the Delhi government extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city and work from home for its employees till November 26.

"Keeping in view the very poor air quality forecast and that vehicular pollution would cause extensive air pollution and release harmful air pollutants, particularly when the air quality is very poor, it is felt that there is a need for further extension of the curbs on vehicular movement in Delhi," the order issued by the environment department said.

"Stop entry of trucks in Delhi except the trucks carrying essential commodities till November 26, subject to further review for an extension of this date," it added.

Furthermore, schools and colleges will remain closed till further order. Earlier, the Delhi government had allowed classes for all students to begin on November 1 at 50 per cent capacity after a year and a half of remaining shut because of the pandemic.

However, construction activities have been resumed from Monday (November 22) as the order issued by the state environment department didn't say anything about the status of the earlier ban, which was in force till Sunday. Also, only trucks carrying essential items will be allowed to enter city limits.

The city recorded its 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 349, down from 374 on Saturday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the "poor to moderate" category on Monday and Tuesday. The air quality for the subsequent five days is also likely to remain in the "poor to the lower end of the very poor category", it said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha