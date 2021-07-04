According to the India Meteorological Department, the national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over the past few days, people living in the national capital have got a respite from the heatwave, thanks to the light rains that has led to a dip in the temperature in the city by two-three degrees Celsius. However, Delhi-NCR will have to wait for the monsoon for at least five more days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that monsoon will likely to arrive in many states of North India including Delhi by July 9.

On the other hand, the eastern part of the country is witnessing continuous rainfall. Where, as in West Bengal red alert has been issues and Bihar may experience heavy rainfall in the coming 48 hours.

Due to major hot and humid weather, people living in the northern region were feeling miserable. However, the sudden turn in the weather had brought relief to the region.

The metrological department has also forecasted that districts of Punjab bordering Pakistan; Tarn Taran, Firozpur, Amritsar and Gurdaspur, Patiala, Mansa, and other parts of Sangrur will experience less rainfall in the month of July as expected.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of below-normal rain in many areas of Northwest India, Central India, and parts of East and North East India.

Meanwhile, the western part of the country including Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra's Pune region have forecast 'below normal' rainfall in the month of July. According to IMD's prediction Kutch, Banaskantha, and Patan districts of Gujarat may also experience less rainfall for the month of July.

However, states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Sikkim, southern parts of Arunachal Pradesh are expected to have above-normal rainfall

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen