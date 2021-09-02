Heavy downpour continued to lash the national capital for the third day in a row. However, this led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, causing traffic disruption.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhiites woke up to pleasant weather on Thursday as heavy rains continued to lash the capital for the third day in a row. However, this led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, causing traffic disruption.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi witnessed over 112 millimeters of rainfall on September 1, the highest in around 19 years. It said that moderate to heavy rains would continue in Delhi and its adjoining areas for the next few hours.



"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would continue over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi-NCR ( Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar) Hissar, Gannaur (Haryana) Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar (U.P.) during next 02 hours," the IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted that the widespread rainfall will likely continue in north India till Friday. It urged people to follow traffic advisories issued by the traffic police.



On the other hand, various visuals have emerged on the internet wherein several roads were waterlogged in the national capital as Delhi continues to receive heavy rainfall. The Delhi Traffic Police has informed that the traffic movement in the Azad market underpass is closed due to the waterlogging.

"Traffic movement is closed at Azad market underpass(both carriageway) due to waterlogging," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.



Some of the most important parts of the national capital that saw waterlogging are Diplomatic Enclave of Chanakyapuri, Lodhi Road, Connaught Place, Minto Road underpass, Panchkuian Road, Janpath, Akbar Road, roads near India Gate, Vasant Kunj, Ring Road and Rohtak Road.

