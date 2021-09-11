The national capital on Saturday witnessed heavy rainfall in the city which led to waterlogging in several parts, causing traffic disruption in several areas.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites on Saturday woke up to gloomy weather as heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital, making this monsoon season the wettest in the city-state in the past 46 years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for Delhi as heavy downpours led to waterlogging in several parts, causing traffic disruption in several areas.



"Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of (Delhi), NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar," the IMD tweeted.

It has said, however, that Delhiites will get a respite from Sunday as light to moderate rainfall is expected in the national capital from September 12 to September 17.



Meanwhile, visuals have gone viral on the internet where several parts of the city can be seen submerged in water. The forecourt of the Delhi Airport was also waterlogged for a "short period" Saturday due to the heavy rains, its operator DIAL said.

Continuous rain causes waterlogging in several parts of Delhi; visuals from Moti Bagh and RK Puram.



Waterlogging, meanwhile, was also reported from Minto Road, Auchandi border, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, Jor Bagh, Madhu Vihar India Gate and several other places of Delhi.



"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jind, Rohtak, Hansi, Meham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Siyana, Hapur, Pahasu, Bulandshahar (Uttar Pradesh) during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted earlier in the day.



Meanwhile, the Safdarjung observatory of the IMD recorded 1,100 mm rainfall this monsoon season. It is for the first time since 2010 that the monsoon in Delhi has crossed the 1,000-mark and is considered to be the highest rainfall in the capital in the last 11 years.

