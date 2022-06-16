New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi in the early hours of Thursday received respite from the reeling heat as several parts across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) was lashed by the rain. As a result, the temperature in the national capital witnessed a drop. Further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in the city from June 17 to June 21. The rainfall brought the much-needed respite in Delhi.

On Wednesday late-night, the weather department informed that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of North Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi (Bawana, Mundaka), Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana).

The gusty winds were expected at a speed of 30-40 Kilometre per hour, IMD added.

News agency ANI also posted some visuals from several parts of Delhi where the rainfall was witnessed. Videos were posted by news agency ANI from across Delhi-NCR - Noida, Connaught Place with streets soaked after showers.

Meanwhile, back on Tuesday, IMD issued a yellow alert in Delhi in regard to thunderstorms and lightning. As per the weather department's alert, Delhi will witness thunderstorms or light rain over the next six days.

"Consecutive western disturbances and lower-level easterlies were predicted in the forthcoming days are likely to keep the heat in the national capital at bay," it said.

The weather department already predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in cities including - Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and eastern Uttar Pradesh between till Saturday due to the western disturbance and easterlies.

After 13 days, the temperature in the national capital witnessed a drop below 40 degrees and was recorded at 39.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. In the month of June, the weather department issued an 'Orange Alert' for Delhi due to the severe heatwave situation.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen