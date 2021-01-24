Delhi-NCR Weather Updates: The weather department has warned that the mercury will fall again by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from Monday, adding that dense to very dense fog is expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana in the coming days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhiites will likely get a breather from the extreme weather conditions on Sunday as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the average temperature across north India will rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

The weather department, however, has warned that the mercury will fall again by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from Monday, adding that dense to very dense fog is expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana in the coming days.

Blaming a fresh Western Disturbance (WD), the IMD said that parts of western Himalayas might also experience widespread snowfall and rain in the next 3 to 4 days, bringing the average temperature down by 4 degrees Celsius in the region.

"From January 25 onwards; very cold northwesterly winds are likely to blow over Delhi which will lead to a significant fall in minimum temperatures. On January 26, 27 and 28, the minimum temperature is likely to fall to 4 degree Celsius over Delhi," said IMD's Kuldeep Shrivastava, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Delhi records worst AQI in January in 3 years

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has said that Delhi has recorded the worst air quality index (AQI) in January in last year 3 years. Senior IMD analysts have said that the AQI in the city-state dipped to 'severe' and 'very poor' category from January 14 due to a "mix of temperature and low wind speed".

"During the transition of wind direction, wind speed is low which affects the dispersion of pollutants. Winds are likely to be northwesterly during next three days blowing at 10 to 12 kmph, not enough for adequate dispersal of pollutants so air quality is likely to be in poor to a very poor category for the next few days," senior IMD scientist VK Soni.

