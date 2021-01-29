Delhi-NCR Weather Updates: As per the IMD, the maximum temperature will hover around 17 degrees Celsius while the minimum will stay around 3 degrees Celsius in the region on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' for Delhi-NCR for Friday, hinting that people across the region won't get a breather from the bracing winters soon.

In its daily updates, the weather department has forecast cold wave conditions in Delhi-NCR along with dense fog for Friday. As per the IMD, the maximum temperature will hover around 17 degrees Celsius while the minimum will stay around 3 degrees Celsius in the region on Friday.

"Dense to very dense fog reported at isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, northwest Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Moderate fog observed at isolated pockets over Chandigarh, Delhi, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Tripura," the IMD said, as reported by news agency ANI.

However, the weather department believes that the air quality index (AQI) will likely improve in Delhi-NCR over the next two days due to an improvement in wind speed.

"AQI is likely to marginally improve to the lower end of the 'very poor' category for the next two days," System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said, as reported by The Times of India.

Several trains delayed across north India due to dense fog

Due to the dense fog across north India, several trains have been delayed in the region. The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway (NR) on Friday said that nearly 27 trains were running late due to low visibility and other operational reasons.

As per the weather department, the foggy conditions will continue across north India and parts of central India for the next few days.

"Dry northwesterly winds over plains of North India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to prevail during next 3 to 4 days. Under its influence, dense to very dense fog will be witnessed in isolated pockets Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming days," the IMD said on Thursday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma