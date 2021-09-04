New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhites on Saturday woke up to gloomy weather as light to moderate rainfall continued in the national capital for the fourth straight day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light rains will continue in Delhi and its adjoining areas on Saturday that might once again cause waterlogging in several areas and disrupt traffic.



"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Few places of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gohana, Gannaur, Noida, Greater Noida, Hapur, Modinagar, Gulothi, Siyana, Kherkhoda, Sonipat, Khekra, Bagpat," the IMD said in a tweet.



As per the IMD forecast, rainfall in the capital is unlikely on Sunday, however, it may resume once again from Monday. Meanwhile, the weather department has also predicted that the rainfall may intensify on September 7 whereas light to moderate rainfall is expected in the region on September 8.



The temperature in the national capital is expected to range between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature will range from 25 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius for the next seven days.



From 8:30 am on Friday, the national capital's Safdarjung observatory of the IMD recorded 0.7 mm of rainfall. Delhi recorded over 112 millimetres of rainfall on September 1 and it was said to be the highest in around 19 years. The weather department has said that the rainfall activity is likely to intensify over Northwest India from September 6.



"Rainfall activity is likely to increase with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall from 06th September over northwest India. Isolated heavy falls are also likely over Himachal Pradesh on 07th; West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan on 06th & 07th;" the IMD tweeted.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen