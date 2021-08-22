New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhiites got a respite from the sultry heat earlier this week after the revival of the monsoon in north India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now informed that Delhi will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours, thanks to the cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan.



"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, South-West Delhi, Jind, Adampur, Gohana, Siwani, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda," it tweeted.



On Saturday, the national capital recorded 138.8 mm rainfall which is said to be the highest one-day rainfall for August in the last 14 years and the ninth highest since the year 1961. Meanwhile, the humidity level in Delhi was recorded at 100 per cent.



Due to the heavy downpour on Saturday, several places in Delhi witnessed massive traffic jams and waterlogging situations. Several underpasses and roads including Minto Bridge, Moolchand were blocked due to waterlogging.



Apart from that, the operation of trains from New Delhi Railway Station came to a standstill as the tracks were submerged underwater.



The rainfall activity of plains of northwest and central India will continue till August 23 and it will reduce afterwards. On the other hand, widespread rains are also likely over peninsular India during the next five days. The rainfall activity is likely to intensify over the north-eastern parts of the country from Monday. States like West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya will witness heavy rainfall from August 24 to 25.

