New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites woke up to pleasant weather on Monday as they got a respite from the continuous rains. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Delhi and its neighbouring areas.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Gohana, Karnal, Panipat, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham (Haryana) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.

The IMD further added that isolated parts of North Delhi, Rohtak, Khekar, etc. might witness light rainfall in the next few hours. "Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, Garhmukteshwar, Khekra, Bagpat, Narwana, Kaithal, Rohtak, Kharkhonda during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.

The weather department has also forecasted that Delhi-NCR will witness light rains for the next seven days. It will start from light rains on Monday to Wednesday and might get moderate to heavy by Thursday.

"Heavy rainfall in Delhi will continue till Sunday morning. It will cover Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan. Systems over east Rajasthan and another forming over the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify further. Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from September 17-18," news agency ANI quoted senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani as saying.

Since August, Delhi has been receiving heavy rainfall, which has led to waterlogging and heavy traffic in several areas. As per the Safdarjung observatory, so far, the national capital has recorded a total of 1,100mm of rainfall this monsoon season, the highest in 46 years.

Talking about other states of India, Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Kerela, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today, as per IMD.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv