Delhi-NCR Weather Updates: Light Rains, Thundershowers Bring Mercury Down In Capital

Rain lashed parts of a national capital on Sunday and brought much-needed relief for Delhiites. Visuals from the national capital is being shared on social media as residents of the city rejoiced. The weatherman has also predicted a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from RK Puram pic.twitter.com/hDbrpEDMeC — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 76 per cent, it said. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital stood at 35.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and the minimum temperature at 27.4 degrees Celsius.

Also, the water level in the Yamuna receded below the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi and is likely to dip further even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people to avoid going towards the river banks.

The river had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres around 4 pm on Friday following heavy rain in the upper catchment areas, prompting authorities to evacuate around 7,000 people from low-lying areas. The water level fell below the danger mark around 2 am on Saturday.

A flood alert is declared in Delhi when the discharge rate from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar crosses the one lakh-cusecs mark. People living near the floodplains and in flood-prone areas are evacuated then.

"Around 37,000 people who live in Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas in Delhi are considered vulnerable to flooding.