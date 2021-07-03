Though the Delhi received light rains on Saturday again, people across the NCR are unlikely to get a breather till July 7. The weather department, however, has said that the temperature is likely to drop by three to four degrees Celsius in the coming five days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People across Delhi-NCR once again received a breather from the scorching heat after light rains lashed the region on Saturday again. However, the humidity continued to be on the higher side despite light rains.

As per the weather department, the maximum level of humidity in Delhi in last 24 hours was 73 per cent while the minimum was 35 per cent.

Though the Delhi received light rains on Saturday again, people across the NCR are unlikely to get a breather till July 7. The weather department, however, has said that the temperature is likely to drop by three to four degrees Celsius in the coming five days.

The weather department, as per a report by news agency PTI, has also said that there is no possibility of a heat –wave in the plains of Northwest India for the next five days. The heat wave has reduced due to the south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea.

The Meteorological Department further said that an increase in humidity was witnessed due to these winds. However, the weather will remain humid for the next five days.

Meanwhile, the Skymet Weather has predicted light, moderate and heavy rainfall in some parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Telangana. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh will also have the similar weather

On the other hand, it is also predicted that light to moderate rain at one or two places may occur in Northeast India like Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and parts of Vidarbha.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen