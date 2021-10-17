New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday, bringing the minimum temperature down to 23.5 degrees Celsius in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light rains and drizzles would continue in the national capital till Monday.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity of rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and Noida during the next 2 hours," the weather department tweeted.

Several videos and pictures have also gone viral on social media in which Delhites could be seen enjoying early morning rains in the national capital. Here have a look:

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR; visuals from NH-24 in East Vinod Nagar area



"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would continue to occur over & adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and Noida during the next 2 hours," says India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/gkvltUvyxs — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

The IMD has predicted that rainfall would continue in Delhi-NCR till Monday that might help in improving the air quality index (AQI) over the next few days. Earlier on Saturday, the = System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) had reported that the condition of the AQI in Delhi has come down to the 'Very Poor' category and PM 2.5 is back as the lead pollutant.

"Favorable meteorological conditions lead to intrusion of stubble burning related air mass. With 1572 effective fire counts as per SAFAR harmonized methodology which includes data of two ISRO satellites, the stubble burning contribution in Delhi's air has suddenly increased to 14 per cent," the SAFAR added.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are also likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and high-speed winds on Sunday and Monday.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen