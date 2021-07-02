On Friday evening, Delhites got the much-needed respite as many parts of the NCR recieved light rains, bringing the temperature down.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People living in Delhi are facing a tough time due to the severe heatwave that has led to an unprecedented spike in temperature. On Thursday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in July in nine years. However, on Friday evening, Delhites got the much-needed respite as many parts of the NCR recieved light rains, bringing the temperature down.

Though the light rains brought the temperature down in Delhi-NCR on Friday evening, people in the region are unlikely to get a further relief as the IMD has said there is "no chance" of Delhi and its neighboring areas receiving "monsoon rains" till July 7.

"The intensity of the heatwave and its area coverage are likely to decrease due to expected south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea. But there won't be much relief during the next seven days due to the increase in humidity," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

Meanwhile, people in Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh are witnessing monsoon, as many parts of these two states are receiving continuous rainfall. According to weather department, the southwest monsoon in the country is likely to pace up with its speed in the month of July. IMD has also predicted that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar today along with that rain warning has now been issued n East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu.

As the monsoon season completes one month in the East and NorthEastern parts of India, the circumstances of flood become grim. The situation of floods in Rivers like Narayani, Bagmati, Kamla, and Gandak is already dreadful this year. It is predicted that due to further heavy rain in coming 5days is going to worsen up the situation.



