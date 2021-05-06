Delhi-NCR Weather Updates: The IMD has predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with gusty wind speed 25-45 kph would occur over of few places of South, West, North-West Delhi in the next 2 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the scorching heat, Delhi on Thursday witnessed a sudden and pleasant change in its weather. While light rains hit some parts of the national capital, a cover of black clouds hover over other parts with strong winds. The change in weather resulted in the drop in temperatures in Delhi after 3 pm.

Visuals posted by news agency ANI from different parts of the national capital showed black clouds and light rainfall with strong winds at some places. The IMD has predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with gusty wind speed 25-45 kmph would occur over of few places of South, South-West, West, North-West Delhi during the next 2 hours.

Delhi witnesses a change in weather. IMD forecasts 'thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with gusty wind speed 25-45 kmph would occur over of few places of South, South-West, West, North-West Delhi during next 2 hours'.



Earlier in the day, the weather department had said that the minimum temperature in Delhi is settling at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. However, the meteorological department had forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain or drizzle in the day.

With Delhi, the Meteorological Department has also predicted the possibility of rainfall in adjoining Noida and Gurugram. Apart from the NCR, the IMD has also forecast rainfall in Agra, Raya, Baghpat, Barout, Noida, Modinagar, Dadri, Galauti, Hapur, Jattari, Hathras, Iglaskithal during the next 2 hours.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm and dust storm with light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Delhi, Nagar, Lacchmanngarh, Deeg, Sadulpur, Bharatpur, Bhadra, Adampur (Rajasthan), Nuh, Sohna, Aurangabad and Palwal, the IMD said.

"Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with Light to moderate intensity rain with gusty wind speed 30-60 kph would occur over of many places of Entire Delhi, Nagar, Lacchmanngarh, Deeg, Sadulpur, Bharatpur, Bhadra, Adampur (Rajasthan), Nuh, Sohna, Aurangabad, Palwal, Kosli, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Manesar, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Hodal, Siwani, Tosham, Fatehabad, Mahendergarh, Bawal, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Hissar, Narwana, Charkhidadri, Jhajjar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gohana, Gannur, Sonipat, (Haryana)Barsana, Mathura, Agra, Raya, Bagpat, Barot, Noida, Modinagar, Dadri, Gulaoti, Hapur, Jattari, Hathras, IglasKaithal and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours", the IMD tweeted.

The air quality of the city was 'moderate' with an index value of 153 at 9 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed. The relative humidity was recorded at 59 per cent at 8.30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius, as per the MeT department.

