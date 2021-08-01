Delhi-NCR Weather Updates: The IMD has predicted that moderate to heavy rainfall would continue all across north India, including Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan for the next four days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhiites on Sunday woke up to witness moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. However, this once again disrupted the traffic in parts of the national capital as several sections got water-logged.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that moderate to heavy rainfall would continue all across north India, including Delhi-NCR, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan for the next four days due to a "well-marked low-pressure area and a monsoon trough".

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi, NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Meerut, Modinagar, Rampur, Moradabad, Billari, Sambhal, Amroha, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Pilakhua, Bahajoi, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Khurja, Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) Kotputli, Khairthal, Tizara, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," it tweeted.

Delhi: Waterlogging in Yamuna Bazar area following rainfall in the national capital this morning pic.twitter.com/crZEnTsznl — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Delhi | Dense cloud cover, heavy showers keep weather pleasant in the national capital pic.twitter.com/XHD5e5V6ib — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

The weather department has also predicted that widespread rainfall would continue in western Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till August 4. It said that the rainfall activity would be at its peak in the two states till August 3.

It has also said that Punjab would receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on August 1, Himachal Pradesh till August 2 and Uttarakhand and Haryana till August 4 due to the "well-marked low-pressure area" in the region.

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; visuals from Barapullah Flyover pic.twitter.com/PUIKWjNdSi — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2021

Earlier this week, the IMD had issued an orange alert for several areas of north and central India and warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas. It also issued a yellow alert for August 1 and orange alert also for August 2.

The IMD uses four colour codes -- Green means all is well and yellow indicates severely bad weather. Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. A red alert is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

